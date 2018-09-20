Dozens still without power in East Antrim

Dozens of housholders in East Antrim remain without electricity almost 24 hours after Storm Ali swept across Northern Ireland.

Twelve customers in the Ballystrudder area of Islandmagee, 14 in Raloo and 29 in Ballyclare are among those still waiting to have power restored.

At its peak, approximately 100,000 customers were left without power as Storm Ali battered the province.

NIE says that emergency teams are still dealing with hundreds of faults.

NIE Networks stated: “We have brought a helicopter over from GB this morning to survey harder to reach parts of the electricity network and support efforts to restore the 9,500 customers who are without power.”

“Our emergency crews have worked throughout the night to reduce the number of homes and businesses without electricity due to Storm Ali to 9,500.”