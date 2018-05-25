Drink-driving ban ex-mayor suspended by DUP

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillor Thomas Hogg has been suspended by the Democratic Unionist Party after he admitted drink driving.

The former mayor was disqualified for 12 months and fined £250 after pleading guilty to driving with excess alcohol at his first appearance before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today.

The 30-year-old was stopped by police on the city’s Crumlin Road on April 29 this year.

A breath sample showed he was more than two times over the legal limit, the court heard.

Following the court case, a DUP spokesperson said: “The party is aware of the judgement. Thomas Hogg has been suspended from the party.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The council has no comment to make on this matter.”