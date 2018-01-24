Driven round the bend by potholes

Newtownabbey residents have slammed the condition of a number of local roads after potholes developed following recent wintry weather.

A number of carriageways have been impacted, with members of the public calling for improvements.

Residents have taken to social media to voice their concerns.

Commenting on Facebook, one man said: “The roads throughout the area are appalling. So many times you hit a pothole unexpectedly or you have to go in them to avoid oncoming motorists who are also trying to dodge them. It has become a real danger.”

Another said: “The Fairhill Crescent entrance to the Brackens is as bad as ever. There were appalling patch up repairs which lasted for around two days.”

Highlighting issues across the borough, one resident said: “Ballyclare is crazy for potholes, especially the Hillhead Road and the Rashee Road. Church Road and the Carntall Road are also bad.”

A number of residents voiced concerns about the state of roads in the Glengormley area.

Glengormley Alliance representative, Cllr John Blair said: “I sent Roads Service a list of required works around 10 days ago. I am awaiting a reply. I have detailed problems on the Antrim Road, Ballyclare Road and in the centre of the village.”

Commenting on the issue, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson stated: “The Department has been operating in a challenging budgetary position and this has been having an impact on all road maintenance activities and the condition of the road network.

“In addition, the recent winter weather has had an impact on the road network, with water ingress and freeze thaw action after heavy rainfall and cold snaps leading to the formation of more potholes.

“Public safety remains a key priority for the Department and despite the budgetary situation, the Department has delivered a significant programme of resurfacing and surface dressing and continues to carry out a programme of routine maintenance, including pothole repairs to meet all essential public safety requirements.”

The spokesperson added: “The highest priority potholes are being repaired and this includes, in many instances, defects up to 100mm in depth.

“However, on low traffic rural roads only potholes over 100mm are currently being repaired. The Department of Finance published a briefing paper which outlines the impact of a number of future budget scenarios and we welcome comments.

“As always, and in particular during this period of bad weather we encourage road users to be mindful of road conditions and adjust the way they drive, ride or cycle to ensure it is appropriate for the conditions.”