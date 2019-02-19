DUP candidates announced for East Antrim

A total of 11 DUP members will contest the Local Government Elections across east Antrim on May 2.

In Coast Road (Craigyhill, Antiville, Boyne Square, Ballygally, Cairncastle, Glenarm and Carnlough), sitting councillor Angela Smyth will be joined on the ballot paper by Andrew Clarke.

In Larne Lough (Millbrook, Larne Harbour, Inver, Glynn, Ballycarry, Islandmagee and Whitehead), group leader on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Gregg McKeen and Cllr Paul Reid have been selected by the party.

In Carrick Castle (Eden, Victoria, Castlemara, Glenfield and Windmill), sitting councillors Billy Ashe and Cheryl Johnston will contest the election.

In Knockagh (Woodburn, Sunnylands, Prospect and Greenisland), current Carrick Castle representative Peter Johnston has been selected to contest the election alongside Marc Collins.

In Three Mile Water (Monkstown, New Mossley, Jordanstown, Ballyduff and Fairview), councillors Stephen Ross and Sam Flanagan, have been nominated alongside party activist Mark Cooper.