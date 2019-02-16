DUP candidates announced for Newtownabbey

The north Belfast branch of the DUP has announced candidates for the Local Government Election in May.

Seven party members will contest seats in the Macedon and Glengormley Urban DEAs.

In Macedon, sitting representatives Cllr Thomas Hogg MBE and Cllr Paul Hamill will be joined on the ballot papers by Dean McCullough and Victor Robinson.

In Glengormley, Group leader Cllr Phillip Brett, will contest the election alongside Samantha Burns and Alison Bennington.

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 2.