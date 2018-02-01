DUP councillor takes up Worshipful Master role at Tildarg Orange Lodge

The annual installation of officers of Tildarg True Blues LOL 632 and Royal Arch Purple Chapter 632 took place in the recently refurbished Tildarg Orange Hall.

District Officers from Sixmilewater District LOL No 10 and Sixmilewater District Royal Arch Purple Chapter No 10 were in attendance to carry out the installations. Also present were visiting brethren from within the Sixmilewater District and Ballymena District.

Cllr Jordan Greer was installed as Worshipful Master of his lodge, Tildarg True Blues LOL 632 for 2018.

The Dunsilly DEA representative has been a member of the lodge since 2016 and served as Deputy Master in 2017.

He was elected to the position in September 2017 and his installation was carried out at their normal monthly meeting in January.

Jordan said: “Since joining Tildarg LOL 632, I’ve been very keen to help promote our local culture and worked on the community halls grant application which awarded over £24,000 for major renovations to the Orange hall.

“Since then, alongside members of the lodge and some of their family members, we have relaunched Tildarg Cultural Society hosting a jiving course, mental health awareness training, a historical talk and a victims film screening.”