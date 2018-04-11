DUP man gets a royal invitation

A former mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey has received an invitation to attend part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding next month.

Cllr Thomas Hogg MBE, who served as mayor for the local authority for the 2015/2016 term, received the invite last week from the Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie OBE.

Taking to social media on Friday, April 6 to welcome the news, the Macedon DUP representative said: “Some good news to start off the weekend. An invitation to attend the Royal Wedding of HRH Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle.”

Cllr Hogg’s Facebook comment was accompanied by a photograph of the invitation. It stated: “I am delighted to confirm that you have been nominated by the Lieutenancy of Antrim to share in part of the Wedding Day of HRH Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle.”

It is understood Mr Hogg will be part of a group of 1,200 members of the public who have received the prestigious recognition for services to their local community.

The news has been welcomed on social media by local residents and political colleagues.

Commenting on Facebook, one well-wisher said: “Brilliant Thomas, what a day that will be.”

Another person said: “Hearty congratulations Thomas Hogg - very well deserved.”

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Vera McWilliam added: “Absolutely brilliant Thomas. Well done.”

UUP group leader, Ald Mark Cosgrove commented: “Brilliant Thomas. What a thrilling and proud experience.”

Congratulating her DUP colleague, Cllr Audrey Ball said: “Brilliant news. I’m so jealous.”

Independent councillor, Cllr Brian Duffin said: “No better person. Well done.”

The Royal Wedding will take place on Saturday, May 19 at Windsor Castle.