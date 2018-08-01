DUP man steps down from council

A Democratic Unionist Party representative has retired from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council after holding his seat for over a decade.

Ald Billy Ball, who represented the Three Mile Water DEA, stood down from council life yesterday.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Ald Billy Ball resigned from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Tuesday, July 31.

“Cllr Sam Flanagan will take up his seat for the Three Mile Water DEA from Wednesday, August 1.”

Paying tribute to Ald Ball, DUP Group Leader, Cllr Phillip Brett said: “Ald Ball has served his constituents, the borough and his party with distinction during his 13 years on council.

“As a veteran, Ald Ball was a champion for our armed forces both inside and outside the council chamber. He leaves a legacy of hard work and dedication, of which he can be very proud.

“I wish to thank him for his service and wish him a very happy retirement.

“Cllr Flanagan missed out on being elected in 2014 by just 50 votes. Despite this disappointment, he has worked hard in his local community.

“I’ve no doubt he will be a first class public representative.”

The Times attempted to contact Mr Ball for comment, but none was forthcoming at the time of going to print.