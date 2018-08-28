DUP man to step down from council role

An elected member on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has announced he is to resign from political life next month.

Cllr Nigel Kells took the decision to step down from the local authority following changes in his personal life.

Cllr Kells was elected to represent the Antrim DEA in 2014.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Mr Kells said: “I am stepping down because I cannot commit my future to Antrim town and I feel that someone in elected office should be giving 100 per cent of their commitment to the constituents who have elected them.

“I have always tried to do the right thing during my time in elected politics and repay the faith of those who elected me by representing them with all my ability.

“Due to changes in my personal life, I believe the right thing at this point is to allow one of my DUP colleagues the opportunity to establish themselves in the area before the elections next year.”

He added: “Antrim and it’s people will always hold a special part in my heart and I hope the work to explore Antrim’s unlocked potential continues in my absence.

“I will be remaining a member and supporter of the DUP and I wish all our candidates well in the upcoming elections next year.”

Commenting on social media, Nigel said: “I will remain your representative, contactable in the usual ways until the end of September.

“My resignation triggers a selection process within the party. They will select who will replace me, until next year’s elections.”