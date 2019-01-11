East Antrim pupils presented with top awards by CCEA

East Antrim pupils were among those celebrating success at the Council for the Curriculum Examinations and Assessment’s (CCEA) largest awards ceremony.

Attended by more than 650 guests, the event recognised outstanding achievements of first place students in CCEA’s GCSE and GCE qualifications and learners nominated by teachers and tutors in Technical Qualifications.

Luke Morrison, Ballyclare High School, is congratulated on his GCSE Manufacturing success by Justin Edwards, chief executive officer, CCEA.

The spotlight was firmly on 136 local learners as they were honoured for their efforts.

Justin Edwards, chief executive CCEA, said: “This evening, we are delighted to be hosting, for the first time, an inclusive award ceremony, celebrating our Technical Learners of the Year, alongside our top students in GCSE and GCE qualifications.

“This is the largest award ceremony CCEA has organised and we feel privileged that learners, families, schools and colleges have joined us tonight in making it such a memorable occasion. Well done to all of the winners and to those who have played a part in their success.”

A total of 78 schools and colleges were represented at the ceremony with awards collected for 80 different CCEA qualifications.

James Hall, Ballyclare High School, receives his award for GCE Moving Image Arts from Justin Edwards, chief executive officer, CCEA.

Trevor Carson, chairman, CCEA Council and Martha McChesney, Carrickfergus Academy, recognised at the awards for GCSE Contemporary Crafts.