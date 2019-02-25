East Antrim students have their say on climate change and migration

East Antrim sixth form pupils joined their peers from across Northern Ireland for a Mock Council of the European Union debate recently.

Ethan Agnew, Jamie Kelly and Will Ferris, from Carrickfergus Academy and Reuben Bolton, Talula Reid and Jordan McClelland, from Belfast High School, represented Luxembourg and Spain respectively.

They were at Belfast City Hall to tackle two of Europe’s most pressing issues - climate change and migration.

Run by British Council Northern Ireland, the event aims to give sixth form students a chance to experience the EU’s decision-making process by representing the 28 EU countries in debates on topical policy issues.

This year’s debate was supported by Queen’s University Belfast with Dr Vivian Gravey and Dr Rachel Dickson acting as chairs.