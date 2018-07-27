Edinburgh final for council’s ‘excellence’ team

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has been shortlisted for one of the 2018 APSE (Association of Public Service Excellence) Service Awards.

APSE is a not for profit local government body, working with over 300 councils throughout the UK promoting excellence in public service.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough is one of six local government authorities in the running for the Best Service Team: Sports, Leisure and Cultural Service.

The awards evening will take place on Thursday, September 13 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, Edinburgh, following the APSE annual seminar. For more information visit apse.org.uk