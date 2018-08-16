A level achievement gives options for all at Hazelwood

Hazelwood Integrated College is celebrating its best ever A level results with 100 per cent of students passing A level qualifications.

Commenting on this year’s results, a spokesperson for the school said: “A fantastic 68 per cent of pupils achieved three A*-C, whilst 91 per cent of students achieved three A*-E at A level. 100 per cent of pupils achieved at least two A levels grade A* - E.

“In the past seven years this statistic has risen by an astonishing 60 per cent.

“Very well done to all our students and staff and thank you to our parents and governors for all your support. It is impossible to select a ‘top performing’ subject this year as the results have been so good across the whole curriculum. “Our creative subjects however have had a particularly good year, with outstanding results in Art, Photography, Performing Arts and English Literature. Results are also excellent in ICT, Public Services, Sports Studies, Business, Health and Social Care, Hospitality and Science.”

The spokesperson added: “Hazelwood’s reputation for excellence in educating international students has continued, with students achieving A*-C results at Advanced

Level.

“Many of these students came to us with little English and yet have achieved top grades at Advanced Level. Perla Lakatosova has achieved top grades in Business, Health and Social Care and Travel and Tourism and has secured a place at Nottingham Trent University studying Business Management and Entrepreneurship.

“Amongst the top performing students is Brooke Proctor who is off to Ulster University to study Travel and Tourism having achieved three A* grades in Hospitality, Public

Services and Travel and Tourism.

“Gavin McKee also achieved three A* grades and is set to embark on a Higher Level Apprenticeship with Deloitte, this concludes Gavin’s very successful participation in Hazelwood’s flagship Internship programme in which Deloitte are the lead partner.

“Rachel Fitzsimons transferred to Hazelwood College for post 16 studies and has secured a place at Queens University to study English Literature and Philosophy.”

Principal, Kathleen O’Hare is delighted with the results. She said: “Once again it is great to witness the A’ Level students at Hazelwood achieve their dreams. I congratulate the students and their parents as well as all the staff of the college. I wish all of them great success in their years ahead.”