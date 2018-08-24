Abbey students celebrate improved grades

The upward trend in overall results has continued again this year, with over two thirds of Year 12 students at Abbey Community College achieving five or more A*-C grades.

A school spokesperson said: “The college is hugely proud of all those students who sat and achieved such a high level of success. Congratulations must go to the teaching staff, year heads, mentors and course tutors, all of whom have worked tirelessly over the past two years to help those young people to get over the line and achieve their potential.

Students find out their grades.

“We are thrilled that 66 per cent of our Year 12 students achieved five or more A*-C grades, with 96 per cent of all our Year 12 students entered for five or more GCSEs. Of these students, 98 per cent walked away with at least three or more A*- C grades.

“When you look at the A*- E statistic, 91 per cent achieved that bar. All in all, the results from Abbey students continue to rise year on year, a massive 25 per cent jump over the last two years alone of students achieving five or more A*- C’s.

“The college, students, parents and families can be rightly proud in what they have achieved and the doors that so many of those young people have now opened for themselves into the future.”

The highest achievers amongst the many successes were: Emma Paddock three A*, five As and two Bs, Lewis Hill one A* four As, four Bs and one C, Sophie Wilson four As, five Bs and one C, Annie Okungbowa two As, four Bs and four Cs and Karlie Connolly two As, two Bs and five Cs.

Dylan and Sophie Wilson.

The spokesperson added: “These young people can now look to the next step with confidence as they have the results to build a bright future. Many have already signed up to return to Abbey Community College to continue their academic pathway in A Level courses.

“Others will take vocational routes and for some the world of work beckons. We as a college want to wish all of our Year 12 students, whatever path they decide to go down, continued success and good luck.

“The Principal, Mrs. Quinn, Governors and staff want to acknowledge the contribution made to the college community and bid these young people every good wish and God Speed in their future lives.

“If any prospective Year 13 students wish to discuss our A Level options, please contact the college on 028 9086 7431 during office hours.”

