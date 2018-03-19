Academic success for local students

Following the recent publication of the 2017 public examination statistics by the Department of Education, Hazelwood Integrated College is celebrating record breaking success.

At A Level (3A*-C) Hazelwood achieved the second highest results in Belfast and the third highest in Northern Ireland for non-selective schools with more than 50 students.

At GCSE (5A*-C) Hazelwood achieved the third highest results in Belfast for non-selective schools with over 100 students and achieved a top 10 position for five A*-C across all of the non-selective schools in Northern Ireland with over 100 students.

These results mean they have been able to provide their largest ever Sixth Form with unique opportunities, keeping them one step ahead of their peers whilst preparing them for their future careers.

Principal Kathleen O’Hare said: “Breaking new barriers is not something new to Hazelwood and we are delighted with our examination success. We intend to build on our ground breaking achievements and look forward to continued success in the years to come.”