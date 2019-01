The annual transition fair for Primary 7 pupils will take place tomorrow at Mossley Primary School.

The event at the Hazelburn Road school will run from 3pm until 4.30pm.

Representatives from local post-primary schools will provide information about the curriculum and extra-curricular experiences offered at their schools.

The fair has taken place for the last five years.

Local primary 7 pupils and their parents/guardians are welcome to attend.