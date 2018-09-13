Back to school exhibition

Ballyhenry Primary School will be hosting a ‘Back to School Roadshow’ on Friday, September 14.

A number of local agencies and organisations will be exhibiting at the event, which runs from 1.30pm until 3.30pm.

These include Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Newtownabbey Foodbank, Citizen’s Advice, Glengormley High, PCSP, Christians Against Poverty, Ballyhenry Presbyterian Church, Glenabbey Church and Glengormley Methodist Church.

A school spokesperson said: “Our own Tots and Carers team will be represented as will details of our after-school clubs and breakfast club.”

Refreshments will be available and entertainment will be provided by the school choir.

Everyone welcome.