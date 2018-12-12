Ballyclare High celebrates Year 14 achievements

A celebration of senior pupils’ achievements was held at Ballyclare High School recently.

Year 14 students and staff were thanked for their contribution to the school.

The school also thanked those who have represented their cultural activity or sport at Ulster level.

They were presented with an “honours blazer” in recognition of this achievement.

Seven blazers were awarded this term for athletics, Katie McCullough, cricket, Beth McCrea, golf, Ewan McArthur, hockey, Niamh Hogan, Megan Cochrane, Molly Dougan, Laura Chestnutt and rugby, Jack Gamble.