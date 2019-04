The great-great-uncle of a pupil at Roddensvale has raised £1,200 for the Larne school.

Leith Burgess raised the money in a “shave-off” event in McConnells Bar, Doagh, on March 27.

Vice principal Heather Stewart said: “Special thanks goes to Leith and to all who donated, including Briggs Equipment and Sidon Masonic Lodge No. 275.

“This is the second fundraiser Leith has done for the school and everyone at Roddensvale School would like to thank Leith for his fundraising and support.”