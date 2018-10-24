Charity helps students get ‘Career Ready’

Abbey Community College have partnered with ‘Career Ready’ to help young people develop the skills they need to kick-start a successful future.

Career Ready is a UK-wide charity which aims to make young people work ready by delivering a programme of mentoring, masterclasses, workplace visits and internships in schools and colleges across the UK.

Abbey Community College has launched the Career Ready Employability Programme to boost the employability skills of their students.

They are hoping to partner with a range of local and national employers, some of whom already support Career Ready in Northern Ireland, to enhance the student’s employability skills, which in turn will ensure that there will be a pipeline of talented and motivated young people to fill the skills gap experienced by many companies.

Principal, Mrs M Quinn said: “We’re delighted to be working with Career Ready and we look forward to playing an active role in helping to shape today’s young people into tomorrow’s employees.

“As every business will tell you - it’s vital to ensure that the next generation of workers have the skills to succeed, and partnering with Career Ready will enable us to play a part in ensuring this happens.”

If you are a local business who would like to get involved in the Career Ready Programme, contact Mrs L Watson on 028 90867431.