Children visit residents at nursing home

A group of children from a school in Monkstown enjoyed engaging with residents at a nursing home in Jordanstown during a recent visit.

The young pupils from Hollybank Primary and Pre-School made the trip to Woodgreen Residential home on October 23.

The children took part in a number of activities.

A spokesperson for the Devenish Drive school said: “The staff and pupils are most excited to have developed a budding friendship with Woodgreen Nursing Home.

“This has involved developing key relationships between students and residents through a shared Jo Jingles session.

“The programme is intended to provide not only vital social interaction for all, but also the opportunity for pupils to improve their self-management, group work skills and self confidence.

“It is hoped that with further events planned that this programme will benefit the health, learning and mutual understanding of all participants.”