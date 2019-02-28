College showcased to Permanent Secretary

Staff welcomed the Permanent Secretary, Mr Derek Baker to Hazelwood Integrated College on February 26.

Principal Máire Thompson and Chairman of the Board of Governors, Mr Trevor Parkhill MBE engaged with Mr Baker during his visit.

He met with the head boy and girl, Aniesha Courtney and Tony Carlisle along with members of the Students Council. The students thoroughly enjoyed the discussion.

He asked pupils about their experiences at Hazelwood and was very keen to hear about the school’s ‘Gay Straight Whatever’ group.

The Permanent Secretary then had the opportunity to meet with other members of

Hazelwood staff including Vice Principals and the college’s newly appointed

Outreach Social Workers.

This unique system was recently put in place to provide an additional layer of support within the school environment, helping students with problems such as mental health and also Looked After Children.

Mr Baker was really interested to learn of this initiative and was impressed with the outcomes, including improved attendance at school and increased parental engagement.

Principal Ms Thompson said: “We’re delighted to have had the opportunity to welcome Mr Baker to Hazelwood and to have showcased the talents of our school choir and the many exciting initiatives ongoing at the college, including our Outreach Support Programme.”