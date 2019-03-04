Frampton gloves up for grabs at charity event

A pair of boxing gloves signed by Carl Frampton will be auctioned in aid of a local primary school this week.

Mallusk Integrated Primary School PTA will be hosting a night at the races on March 8 in Thunderdome Complex, Glengormley.

During the fundraising event, an auction will also be held.

PTA Secretary, Paula Barr said: “We have had a lot of support from local businesses and on the night we will be auctioning a pair of signed Carl Frampton boxing gloves.

“We are a small school comprising of just 60 students and are trying to promote the school as much as we can.”

Doors open at 7pm and the first race is scheduled to take place at 8pm.

Everyone is welcome to the event on Friday evening.