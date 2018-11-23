Glasgow teacher praises Glengormley High ethos

A vice principal at a secondary school in Glasgow has praised staff at Glengormley High.

Cherie Anderson, a senior leader at Whitehill Secondary School in Scotland, visited the Ballyclare Road school on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Times about the trip, Ms Anderson said: “I was blown away by staff at Glengormley High.

“They have an inspirational head teacher, who has been working very hard since taking up the role at the school.”

Cherie attended Glengormley High until 1995.

She added: “It was absolutely brilliant to be back to the school and to see all of the great things happening.

“I will be taking some of the things I’ve seen here back to Glasgow to explore the possibility of implementing them there.”

Commenting on the visit, a spokesperson for the school said: “Having read about the amazing changes in Glengormley High School through Twitter, Cherie felt that she needed to visit and see what was going on.

“Cherie spent the full day, learning about our journey and meeting our pupils for herself.”