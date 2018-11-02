Glengormley High School welcomes acclaimed artist on awards night

Glengormley High School held a Celebration of Success evening at the Theatre at The Mill in Newtownabbey last Thursday.

Guests at the event enjoyed inspirational speeches from Zoe Wright (head girl) and Adam Hawthorne (head boy), who both described the amazing impact that being a pupil of the Ballyclare Road school has had on their lives.

PE teacher Mr McDowell with some of the school's athletes.

Principal Ricky Massey spoke about “the problem of a passive heart” and described how despite Glengormley High School having just enjoyed its highest GCSE results on record, the school cannot, and has not stood still.

Every element of the school has been strategically and operationally changed for starting the new academic year in September 2018, effectively making Glengormley High School a ‘fresh start’ school.

Special guest speaker for the evening was acclaimed local artist and past pupil of the school, Ross Wilson.

Mr Wilson spoke passionately about his experience in the school and how his art teacher, Sheila Doris, had helped to shape him into the artist that he is today.

Freya Lewis and her family celebrate her outstanding GCSE results of five A* and three A grades.

Ross reminded the students and guests that embracing their interests and passion can lead to something amazing.

The event was supported by a wide range of MLAs and councillors, who were delighted to hear of the amazing achievements of the pupils.

The principal reflected that “we are now a school breaking all of the records and next year will be better still”.

Glengormley High School has recently been awarded status as a Pivotal Behaviour School and is currently welcoming visitors from other schools (including schools in Scotland) to showcase how they have embedded significant change so quickly.

Headmaster Ricky Massey celebrates with Deputy Head Girl Daina Cardwell and her mother.

For more information about the school go to http://glengormleyhigh.com/ or check out the Glengormley High School Facebook page.

Kacey Butler was awarded the Ferguson Award for special effort.