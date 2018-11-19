Holocaust survivor describes horrific experiences during Second World War

Holocaust survivor Joan Salters MBE recently visited Ballyclare High School to talk about her experiences during World War Two.

Ms Salters addressed staff and students and told her family’s story of challenge and survival and encouraged with her resilience and positivity during this horrific time.

A spokesperson for the Rashee Road school said: “Her story really helped us learn about life for those in Europe during the Nazi occupation.

“She addressed younger pupils in a group setting with vivid images of the conditions faced and in a smaller group setting with A level history and politics students who were mesmerised by her recollections and the horror faced.”

The spokesperson added: “However, pupils also saw how Joan Salters had responded in the most amazing way to the situation she had faced and the future she saw for us all. Pupils and staff alike were moved by these interactions.

“The visit was particularly poignant at this time of year as we remembered all of the sacrifices made on our behalf during commemorations on Remembrance Day.”