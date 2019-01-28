In pictures: Abbey Community College stages Open Night

Prospective pupils and parents got to engage with teachers and students at the Abbey Community College Open Evening on Thursday, January 17.

A spokesperson for the Bridge Road school took to social media following the event to thank the over 1,000 people who attended.

Primary 7 pupils from schools across Newtownabbey attended the Open Night on January 17.

Prospective pupils attended the Abbey Community College Open Evening.

A number of subjects and extracurricular activities were demonstrated.

Pupils and parents got to see what was on offer at the Monkstown school.

Budding artists got to showcase their talent at the event on Thursday, January 17.

All smiles at the event at the Bridge Road school.