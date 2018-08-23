IN PICTURES: Ballyclare High students beat Northern Irish average

A total of 98 per cent of pupils at Ballyclare High School secured five A* to C grades in five GCSE subjects and 93 per cent got seven A*-C this year.

There was a 100 per cent pass rate in both English and maths.

An incredible 35 pupils achieved all A*or A grades in eight, nine, 10 and in some cases 11 GCSEs.

Meanwhile, 53 per cent of the grades were A* or A with 80 per cent of grades being A* to B level.

In addition, the pupils have beaten the NI average quoted this morning with 17 per cent of grades across the board being A*.

Dr Michelle Rainey, Principal of Ballyclare High School said: “Our pupils’ GCSE results have been outstanding this year and I would like to congratulate each and every one of our students for giving their all.

“Ballyclare High is a pupil-centred school and we work to nurture and develop each of our young people so that they may fulfil their potential and we are delighted that so many will return to study for their A levels with us.

“I would also like to thank parents and staff who have also worked so hard to support pupils undertaking their GCSEs.”