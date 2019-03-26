In pictures: Ballyclare pupils celebrate success at music festival

Approximately 70 students from Ballyclare Primary School showcased their talents recently in the Ballyclare Music Festival.

There were entries in various classes showcasing players in woodwind, brass, strings, piano and vocal classes.

The Doagh Road school was very proud of its pupils.

A spokesperson for the Doagh Road school said: “Participants from Ballyclare Primary were awarded merits or above and we had several children placed third, second and even first in their classes.

“Congratulations to the String Ensemble who brought home the Roberts Shield and the Brass Ensemble who were awarded the Festival of Britain Shield.

“Ballyclare Primary School Sparklers choir sang in the Hymn Singing class and were delighted to be placed first! The choir received the Seaview Cup for first place and wowed the audience with two pieces singing in both English and Zulu.

“One particular Primary 6 pupil was the proud recipient of the Purdy Cup for the Most Memorable Primary Performance during festival week.”

