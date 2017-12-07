In pictures: Mayor officially opens developed facilities at local primary school

Staff at students at a local primary school are enjoying new facilities following a recent period of construction work at the site.

St James’s Primary School and Nursery Unit, situated off Fernagh Road in Whiteabbey, has undergone a transformation in the last few months.

Mayor, Cllr Paul Hamill pictured with some children from Year One.

As part of the works, three lifts have been installed along with new flooring and paintwork throughout the foyer areas, resource and play areas in the primary school.

Commenting on the developments, Principal, Mrs Paula Cunningham said: “We are delighted that we are now more equipped for children with disabilities with lift access to our second floor, Assembly Hall and Dining Hall on top of our state of the art hygiene room.

“The new floor and colour scheme has enhanced our learning environment. It was wonderful to see the reaction of our children, parents and staff when they saw our new look for the first time – everyone was just delighted!”

Mrs Cunningham added: “The refurbishment, which has been planned for two years, is only the beginning of the school’s plans.

Cllr Hamill finds out about the Bakery from Year One pupil, Kamaia Porter.

“We now aim to refurbish our Nursery Unit and upgrade our Assembly Hall and classrooms.

“We want our children to have the very best both in terms of learning and teaching and the environment in which that takes place and we will work tirelessly to achieve the best.”

The school invited the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Paul Hamill, to officially open the refurbishment and were delighted to host the Mayor.

During his visit, the DUP representative saw around the school, enjoyed a wonderful assembly on the theme of ‘inclusion’ presented by the Year Seven children, had a question and answer session with the Pupils’ Council and spoke with Governors.

The Mayor engaging with Year One students.