Local parents call for integrated education

Newtownabbey residents are being urged to attend a meeting regarding access to integrated education after almost 80 per cent of parents voiced support for the system.

A polling company says that most parents in the Whiteabbey area would like a school for their children which is openly welcoming to pupils from all sections of the community.

A total of 77 per cent of parents who expressed an opinion said they would support their local school becoming officially integrated.

Residents are now invited to meet and discuss the research at an informal event hosted by the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) on Tuesday, November 27 at The White House.

The IEF commissioned independent polling company LucidTalk to carry out a local micro-poll, which received responses from 194 parents living in or near Whiteabbey.

The survey, carried out to British Polling Council standards, asked parents to rate a list of factors from “very important” to “very unimportant” in terms of how they prioritised them when choosing a school.

It emerged that 77 per cent of respondents said that a school being welcoming to all sections of the community is “important” or “very important”.

The full results from the poll will be presented at The White House from 6.30pm to 8pm.

There will be opportunities to ask questions and to explore ways of increasing access to integrated school places.

Anyone wishing to attend the event is urged to contact the IEF by emailing Jessica@ief.org.uk or calling 02890694099.