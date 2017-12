A local school has announced that it will be closed to pupils tomorrow due to problems caused by the wintry weather.

The Times understands Glengormley High School will not be open for students on December 12.

Commenting on social media, a spokesperson for the Ballyclare Road school said: “Poor weather conditions have caused a breakdown in our heating system, therefore, school will not be opened for students on Tuesday, December 12 2017.

“Please check the school website for updates.”