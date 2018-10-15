New principal is ‘excited’ to lead Hazelwood on next step of journey

Students and staff were praised for an excellent set of results at Hazelwood Integrated College’s annual presentation ceremony.

Newly-appointed principal Maire Thompson was commenting at the event held at the Girdwood Community Hub.

Form prize winners were Alex McMahon, Katie Allen; Keeva Bell; Anna Campbell; Olivia Sloan and Rhianna Taylor.

The principal also said she is excited to be leading Hazelwood on the next steps of its improvement journey.

The hall was at capacity as the head teacher reflected on another highly successful year in the college.

A-level and GCSE students and parents celebrated their success along with guests and friends of the college.

Hazelwood recorded its highest ever GCSE results with 95% five A* - C with 47% of students achieving five A*-C including English & Maths.

Year 11 prizewinners Rory Madden, Amy Campbell and Eva McGeown.

The college was also marking excellent A-level results with 68% of students leaving Hazelwood with three A-levels at grades A*-C.

The Team Harmony Award was presented to the Prince’s Trust Achieve Team in recognition of their work during the Cycle Against Suicide event.

The Niblock Cup for best GCSE results was presented to Jane Broda and Kamil Kokoszko and the Morrow Cup for best A-level results was awarded jointly to Brooke Proctor and Gavin McKee.

Guest speaker, Virginia McVea is a qualified solicitor who is currently the Chief Electoral Officer for Northern Ireland.

Year nine pupils Sam Drummond and Asia Haraburda won the John Blair prizes.

She was previously chief executive officer of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission.

Ms McVea had high praise for the school, commenting that it was always a pleasure to visit Hazelwood and remarked on the enthusiasm, confidence and friendliness of students and the professionalism of staff.

She congratulated the students on their recent achievements and encouraged them to continue to strive to fulfil their ambitions.

Year eight prizewinners Andrew Kale, Chloe Boyd and Luke Farqhuar with principal Jonathan Wylie.