Newtownabbey schools to get share of funding

Four local schools have been successful in the latest tranche of the School Enhancement Programme.

This is the second call of the School Enhancement Programme under which schools can benefit from refurbishment or extension projects, valued between £500,000 and £5million.

In today’s announcement, the Department of Education said funding will go to 16 schools across Northern Ireland including, Ballyclare Primary, Fairview Primary, Glengormley CI Primary and The Thompson Primary School.

Permanent Secretary, Derek Baker, said: “This is a significant investment in our schools estate with a further 16 projects now progressing to planning stage.

“The School Enhancement Programme continues to provide much-needed improvements and new accommodation for the benefit of our young people and staff.

“Continued investment in our schools estate is essential if we are to help support our teaching staff to deliver a quality education to our children and young people.”

Welcoming the announcement, a spokesperson for The Thompson Primary said: “Delighted to at last be given notice of funding for our school improvement. Very much looking forward to making our school an even better learning environment for all of our pupils and staff.”