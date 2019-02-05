Parenting skills programme to be held in Monkstown

An information session will take place this evening for a parenting skills programme to be held in Newtownabbey.

The ‘Strengthening Families Programme’ is a seven-week course for parents/carers and their children aged 10-14 years which looks at ways to strengthen family relationships and developing parenting skills.

Topics will include communication, peer pressure, rules and boundaries. A meal will be provided every week.

The information night will be held at Monkstown Community Village Centre, this evening, Tuesday February 5, at 5.30 pm.

The event is bening organised by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

For further information, contact the ‘Strengthening Families Programme’ co-ordinator on 028 2563 6600 or email emma.mcelhone@northerntrust.hscni.net