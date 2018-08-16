Praise for pupils at Ballyclare High

99.9 per cent of students at Ballyclare High School secured pass grades in three or more ‘A’ level subjects this year.

90 per cent of A level grades recorded were A*-C, 70 per cent while A*/A grades stand at 36 per cent.

Andrew Currie 2A* and 2A and James Hall A* and 2A. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye.

The top student was Imogen Forbes with five A levels at A*/A grades quickly followed by Andrew Curries and Aaron Lowry, both with four A*/A grades. A further 24 pupils achieved three A*/A.

Dr Michelle Rainey, Principal of Ballyclare High School said: “May I extend my sincerest congratulations to our pupils, parents and staff who have worked so hard to secure the grades needed for university places, further education and employment.

“Not only am I delighted with their academic achievements but am privileged again to see another year group of fabulously articulate and socially accomplished young people step forward confidently to their next chapter in life.

“Ballyclare High School has a culture of nurturing and developing potential and this is reflected in today’s results, with more than 90 per cent of pupils in 20 subjects securing a grade A*-C.

Charlotte Robson 4A, Christopher Knocker 4A and Shannon Blackbourne 3A and B. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye.

“We are extremely proud of the dedication and commitment from all of our pupils, who have, once again, achieved outstanding results.”

Jasmine Reid A* 2A, Sarah Bridle A* A B, Adele McCafferty A* 2A. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye.

Jonathan Dodds 2A* A, Ryan Lewis 3A, Aaron Lowry A* 3A and Harry Mathers 3A. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye.

Rachael Andrew 2A* B, Rachel Purdie A* A B and Ellen Boyd 2A* A. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye

Jordan Peoples A* 2A, Imogen Forbes A* 4A and Sarah Stewart 3A*. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye.

Lois Clements 3A B, Dr Michelle Rainey and Eoin Metcalfe 2A. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye.

Nukul Rajpoot 4A, Anna Crowe A* A B and Dr Michelle Rainey. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye.