Prestigious recognition for Ballyclare High

Ballyclare High School has been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award.

The school received this accolade in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

The Rashee Road school was the first in Northern Ireland to achieve this award and is again breaking records by receiving this recognition for its’ international work form an unprecedented seventh time.

The International School Award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education. Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools, so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life work in today’s world.

Ballyclare High’s international work includes a range of activities and overseas partnerships which enable students to enhance mutual understanding of other cultures and to create lifelong friendships.

Annual exchange trips to Germany and France, alongside an array of international sporting and cultural projects afford students invaluable experiences worldwide.

The award is available in countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Lebanon, Cyprus and Pakistan. Around 5,500 International School Awards have been presented to schools in the UK since the scheme began in 1999.