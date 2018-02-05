Pupils progress to NI road safety quiz final

A total of 18 teams took part in the Newtownabbey heat of the Northern Ireland Primary School Road Safety Quiz last week.

The event was held at Mossley Mill on Thursday, February 1.

Pupils from St Mary's on the Hill pictured receiving their prizes from Cllr Hamill. Pat Martin from Newtownabbey Road Safety Committee is also pictured.

Pupils from Fairview Primary School in Ballyclare finished in first place.

They were closely followed by St Mary’s on the Hill Primary School, with the team from Ballyclare Primary School finishing in third place.

The top two schools will now compete against 20 other teams who qualify from the other 10 regional heats in the final which will take place at the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Training Centre, Belfast on Monday, February 26.

The annual event, which is for teams made up of four Primary 7 pupils, is organised by Road Safe NI to promote awareness with primary school children, who are a vulnerable road user group.

The Ballyclare Primary team pictured with Cllr Hamill and Pat Martin (Newtownabbey Road Safety Committee).

The table quiz covers a number of aspects of road safety, road signs and general knowledge.

All of the children who attended signed the Department of Infrastructure Share the Road to Zero pledge and took home a certificate.

Following all of the heats, the questions will be made available to all primary schools across Northern Ireland, who will be able to conduct the quiz in their classrooms.

Commenting on the event, Tony McKeown from event sponsors, CRASH Services said: “We are delighted to be able to support the NI Primary School Quiz.

“We are involved in accident management and breakdown recovery services, so we have a close connection with road users and we are pleased to get involved with road safety projects like this.”

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Paul Hamill presented the awards to the students and Diarmuid Lavery from Cornmarket Insurance provided the winning trophy.