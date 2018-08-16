‘Relieved pupils’ pick up exceptional grades

Students at Glengormley High School celebrated strong A level grades this year.
Commenting on this year’s results, Principal Mr Massey said: “A Level performance in Glengormley High School was once again very strong. There were many relieved pupils picking up exceptional grades.
“Some notable subject areas include PE with 100 per cent of pupils gaining an A*-C - 83.3 per cent of whom scored a grade A.
“ICT scored an impressive record with 28 pupils (100 per cent) achieving an A*-C. Art and Design enjoyed 83.3 per cent A*-C success with three pupils achieving A* grades.
“English Literature results were also very impressive with 83.3 per cent of pupils achieving A*-C.
“Glengormley High School will be enrolling for the new sixth Year on Thursday, August 23, with new students very welcome to apply.”