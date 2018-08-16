‘Relieved pupils’ pick up exceptional grades

Students at Glengormley High School celebrated strong A level grades this year.

Commenting on this year’s results, Principal Mr Massey said: “A Level performance in Glengormley High School was once again very strong. There were many relieved pupils picking up exceptional grades.

Cameron Hughes and Leah Cassells pictured with Principal, Mr R Massey.

“Some notable subject areas include PE with 100 per cent of pupils gaining an A*-C - 83.3 per cent of whom scored a grade A.

“ICT scored an impressive record with 28 pupils (100 per cent) achieving an A*-C. Art and Design enjoyed 83.3 per cent A*-C success with three pupils achieving A* grades.

“English Literature results were also very impressive with 83.3 per cent of pupils achieving A*-C.

“Glengormley High School will be enrolling for the new sixth Year on Thursday, August 23, with new students very welcome to apply.”

Kirsten Morrison, Holly Walsh, Daina Cardwell and Mr D Jackson.