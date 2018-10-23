Rwandan genocide survivor addresses local students

Eric Eugene Marangwa MBE engaged with pupils at Glengormley High during a recent visit.

The Ballyclare Road school welcomed Mr Marangwa on October 17. He is a survivor of the genocide in Rwanda in 1994.

Rev Lockhart from Ballyhenry Presbyterian Church and the former SDLP leader, Dr. Alasdair McDonnell attended the event.

Eric spoke to the students about his experiences during the time and how he was able to survive. He was a footballer in Rwanda during the genocide.

He now runs an organisation ‘Football for Hope, Peace and Unity’ which helps to promote tolerance among Rwandan youth.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We would like to thank him for taking the time to visit Glengormley High School and share his experiences with us. It truly was a humbling yet inspiring testimony.

“Furthermore, we were delighted to have Rev Lockhart from Ballyhenry Presbyterian Church and the former SDLP leader, Dr Alasdair McDonnell join us for the talk.

“We would like to thank Tesco for their kind contribution to refreshments for our visitors and to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for their support during our Holocaust Memorial activities.”