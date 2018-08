This year, 66 per cent of students achieved three or more A*-C A’ Level grades at Abbey Community College.

Congratulating the pupils, Principal, Mrs Maria Quinn said: “We are so proud of our wonderful young people and for our families and the wider community who put their trust in us year after year. Well done everyone!

66 per cent of students achieved three or more A*-C A' Level grades.

“Huge congratulations to staff and students for another record breaking year at Abbey Community College.”