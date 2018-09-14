School ‘delighted’ with national quality award

Ballyclare Secondary School has received prestigious recognition for the careers advice and employment training it offers to pupils.

The Doagh Road-based school picked up the Top Investor in Careers National Quality Award, making it only the second school in Northern Ireland to get the accolade.

Head Boy Cameron Harvey, Deputy Head Boys Kofi Balmer and Isaiah Close, Head Girl Leah Smyth with Deputy Head Girls Megan Crone and Rachel Fothergill, pictured with Rev Dr J H MacConnell Chair of the Board of governors, Mrs K Bell (Principal) and Mrs Beattie (Senior Teacher for Careers).

This award is recognised by Ofsted as demonstrating that schools are delivering the highest quality Careers Education, Information, Advice and Guidance (CEIAG).

Commenting on the achievement, principal Kathryn Bell said: “This award has demonstrated the commitment and professionalism embedded within our school.

“Through our career programme we ensure our pupils receive effective, independent and impartial career guidance and this award helped us to ensure that high standards remain. “Careers is taught throughout the school from year 8 to year 14. This helps our pupils to make informed decisions at key transition times in their educational journey.

“For example, GCSE options, post 16 and post 18 choices. We aim to provide our pupils with the opportunities to experience, work placements, interview skills, one-one interviews with a careers adviser from the DfE, study skills, STEM events, career conventions and extra-curricular activities.”

Mrs Bell added: “This develops their confidence, self-esteem and employability skills for the world of work.

“Pupils are guided through their career choices, assessing their exam results and what qualifications are required for university, further education, apprenticeships, employment and training. We are all absolutely delighted to have achieved this award.”

Investor in Careers (CSW group) is a licensed awarding body for the National Quality in Careers Standard.

For more information about the award, go to www.investorincareers.org.uk

