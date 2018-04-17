Science and enterprise brought to life

Antrim Enterprise Agency received funding from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to deliver their Jitter Bugs scheme to pupils at Earlview Primary School.

The initiative, which is part of their Antrim Biz Club suite of programmes, is designed to bring science and enterprise to life.

A group of P6 students learnt about the world of science and enterprise, using their creative skills to develop their own scientific toy and their entrepreneurial skills to develop a business plan to present to a “dragon’s den” style panel of investors.

The programme provided pupils with the chance to learn about the world of science including forces, electrical circuits, energy and much more, while also educating them on how to set up a business and the key processes involved.

Kerry McClintock from Antrim Enterprise Agency said: “The ethos behind the club is to get young people to engage in practical skills and to allow them to have fun while developing and learning skills. The feedback from the pupils is positive, with many being encouraged to think about being their own boss someday.”