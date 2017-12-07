Students educated on alcohol misuse

Ballyclare High pupils had a powerful lesson when they witnessed the reality of alcohol misuse played-out on-stage.

Over 200 students watched ‘Smashed’, a theatre alcohol awareness and education programme led by Collingwood Learning and sponsored by Diageo NI.

The cast delivered an engaging show, telling the story of a group of friends whose misuse of alcohol ends in tragedy. It explores the causes and consequences of alcohol misuse and helps equip students with tools for understanding and resisting peer influence and supports them in making responsible decisions.

It was designed in consultation with young people and teachers and includes a theatre piece along with a workshop, post-performance discussion and teaching resources endorsed by CCEA.

Mr Russell Milliken Head of Year 9, said: “The ‘Smashed’ programme portrays a very important message around responsible drinking and the dangers of underage drinking. We have had a really positive response from students - everyone who watched the show was engaged by the power of the performance.

“Having the cast of ‘Smashed’ come into our school and help to inform and educate our young people around this important issue is an opportunity that we value.”