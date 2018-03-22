Students excel during internship programme

A group of 20 post-16 students from Hazelwood Integrated College attended Deloitte’s Belfast Technology Centre for the final presentation day of the internship programme yesterday.

They were joined by business employers, members from the education sector and members of the school’s Board of Governors and staff.

The college thanked the business founders, the Clayton Hotel, O'Hare & McGovern, Deloitte and the Now Group for making the programme possible.

As part of the internship programme the students, in their business teams, were given a project by each employer to develop and present their findings.

At the end of their presentations the students were very eager to express their own individual journeys from having a place on the internship programme.

The six-month, non paid, Hazelwood Internship Programme with its managing partner Deloitte has been a tremendous success in its first year.

The school wishes to thank the business founders, the Clayton Hotel, O’Hare & McGovern, Deloitte and the Now Group for making the programme possible.

As part of the internship programme the students, in their business teams, were given a project by each employer to develop and present their findings.

Principal, Mrs Kathleen O’Hare, said: “Hazelwood’s Internship Programme has provided this year’s post-16 students with invaluable experience, offering students a hands-on opportunity to work in their desired field, allowing the students to identify how their course of study applies to the real world and ensure they are a step ahead in their career path.

“The success of this programme is clearly evident from the students and our sincere thanks go to the business founders.”