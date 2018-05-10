The Thompson Primary School to mark major milestone with exhibition

The Thompson Primary School in Ballyrobert will be celebrating 90 years of serving the community with a series of commemorative events this month.

The staff and governors would like to invite past pupils, parents and staff to visit the school and take a trip down memory lane at the special events on Thursday, May 31.

An exhibition of photos and artefacts will be on display in the school and everyone is welcome to tour the building to see what has changed at the site over the last 90 years.

Present and past pupils of the school will be presenting a musical evening of memories and thanksgiving for all who have contributed to the life of The Thompson Primary.

The open exhibition will run from 3pm until 5pm. Entry for this event is free.

The exhibition and concert will commence at 7pm. Tickets for this celebratory event are available to purchase from the school office.

For more information about the school and the upcoming events, check out The Thompson Primary Facebook page.