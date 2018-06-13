Top accolade for Ashgrove Primary at national awards ceremony in Belfast

Staff at Ashgrove Primary picked up a prestigious accolade at an awards ceremony in Belfast on June 2.

Mr Smith, the principal and some senior members of staff attended a Family First awards ceremony at the Crown Plaza Hotel. They were awarded the ‘Best Primary School’ overall winner in Northern Ireland.

Mr Smith said: “I’m proud of our Ashgrove family. This recognises all the hard work everyone undertakes each day in school. Our pupils are amazing and always come first. We’re delighted to have been nominated by one of our families and to receive this award is a privilege.”

Parents have praised the school following the presentation.

One said: “Well deserved award, proud of all Ashgrove stands for.”

Another added: “Congratulations to you all. This is well deserved recognition for the dedication and hard work you show to all at Ashgrove.”

Congratulating the school, one said: “A lot of hard work, time and effort as well as care for the children. So proud to say my son goes to Ashgrove.”