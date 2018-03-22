Watch: Mallusk pupils talk about how much they love their school

Mallusk Integrated Primary School is celebrating the fact they will be welcoming their biggest intake yet in September, growing by 500 per cent since transformation to integrated status in September 2015.

To mark this occasion and to celebrate their success, they have launched a video on social media to share the good news about the school. Parents, pupils and staff all contributed to the video.

Principal, Mrs Susanne Kinsella said: “I am proud to be the principal of the newest integrated primary in the area. Our caring ethos, committed and dedicated staff, supportive parents and amazing children make Mallusk IPS a very special place.

“Being able to challenge and support these wonderful children to enable them to reach their potential is a rewarding way to spend each day!”

Along with a strong focus on academic achievement at Mallusk IPS, children are also encouraged to reach their potential in an environment that places a strong emphasis on good relationships and mutual respect for others

The school has an active partnership with parents and carers, encouraging them to take a fully active role in their children’s education.

The school prides itself on its child-centred ethos and approach.

As well as providing a meaningful and stimulating approach to the curriculum, Mallusk IPS teaches ‘Community of Enquiry’, a form of philosophy for children, enabling pupils to become accomplished thinkers with the confidence to understand and express different viewpoints.

The school offers participation in the Eco Schools project and many extra-curricular activities including football, dance, rugby, hockey, languages, Gaelic football and music tuition.

All children are involved in annual dramatic productions and are given the chance to shine. From September, the school also offers Wraparound Care. ‘Play for All’ will provide Breakfast Club, after school and school holiday care.

To see what all the fuss is about, check out the school’s Facebook page or visit www.malluskintegratedprimary.co.uk