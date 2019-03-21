Young deaf artists and authors awarded for creativity

Fourteen talented young deaf artists and authors from Jordanstown and Glengormley High schools were rewarded for their creativity in a ceremony at Belfast City Hall recently.

They were among 100 pupils, aged from four to 18, who entered artworks and stories on the theme of ‘My Time Machine’ in the National Deaf Children’s Society’s annual Young Authors and Artists Competition.

Deaf actor Jamie Rea, a past pupil of Jordanstown Schools said:“There is nothing impossible if you keeping trying and there will always be a way of removing barriers.”

The full list of winners from Jordanstown and Glengormley schools is: Jordanstown: Jude Armstrong, Ross Cartmill, Alex Lennon, Chloe Lennon, Anton Malone, Charlotte McCann, Carter, Dean and Rhys Newbronner, Wojciech Ratanow, Faith Sloan, Brielle Toal; Glengormley High: Stephen Corry, Lewis Lennox.

The winning works of art and creative writing will be displayed in Belfast Central Library from Tuesday May 7 until Friday May 24.