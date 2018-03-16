Energy provider to raise funds for suicide prevention and support group

Leading suicide prevention and crisis support charity Lighthouse, has embarked on a yearlong ‘charity of the year’ partnership with firmus energy.

The charity was established in 2003 to address exceptionally high levels of suicide in north Belfast and now provides support throughout Northern Ireland including the greater Belfast area, Antrim, Newtownabbey, Carrick, Lisburn, Newtownards /Bangor, Carryduff and Saintfield.

Lighthouse services include crisis intervention, family bereavement support, one-to-one counselling, alternative therapies and youth programmes.

The fundraising committee at firmus energy has an exciting calendar of activity planned for the year ahead including team building challenges, lunch and learn sessions and sponsored walks.

They are also entering two relay teams in the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon.

If you or someone you know needs to talk, staff at Lighthouse are just a phone call away.

They can be reached on 028 9075 5070.